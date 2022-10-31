Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room, asks people to respect privacy

-
-
Indian batsman and former skipper Virat Kohli shared a horrific incident on Instagram by posting a video originally posted by someone who entered his room while he was away and filmed all his belongings, including his wardrobe and accessories.
Kohli said that the video was "appalling" and called it "fanaticism."
In the video, titled 'King Kohli's Hotel Room', a man is seen walking around the room showing Kohli's personal belongings such as health supplements, a collection of shoes, his opened suitcase that contained India jerseys, caps and a pair of glasses on his table.
It appears that more than one person, possibly hotel staff members, were inside the room when the video was shot.
Virat Kohli has shared disturbing footage of what appears to be strangers recording a video in his hotel room.
First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 13:19 IST
