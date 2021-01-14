Kolkata allocated highest number of coronavirus vaccines in Bengal

-
ALSO READ
India to start Covid vaccination drive from January 16: Check details
Central government finalises Covid-19 vaccination transport module
Rolling out of Covid-19 vaccination will start soon: Harsh Vardhan
As India gears up for vaccination, where is the coronavirus headed?
Kerala Covid vaccination second dry run at 46 centres on Friday
-
Kolkata has been allocated the
highest number of COVID vaccines in West Bengal, at 93,500, for the first phase of the vaccination drive scheduled to begin on January 16, a senior health official said on Thursday.
North 24 Parganas district has been allocated the second-highest number of COVID vaccines at 47,000, followed by Murshidabad at 37,500, he said.
"All necessary preparations are on the track for the vaccine rollout. The district-wise allocation has been made as per data uploaded on CoWIN portal as on January 12, 9.45 am for the first dose of COVID vaccination of health workers and personnel of armed forces," the Health Department said in a communication to the CMOHs in all the districts.
West Bengal has been allocated 6,44,500 vaccines for the first phase of the drive.
The state government has allowed the use of private hospitals as COVID vaccination centres after a meeting with authorities of such medical establishments.
West Bengal has so far registered 5,62,795 coronavirus cases, including 9,993 fatalities.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU