JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Severe cold wave in Delhi, minimum temperature dips to 2 degrees Celsius
Business Standard

Kolkata allocated highest number of coronavirus vaccines in Bengal

Kolkata has been allocated the highest number of coronavirus vaccines in West Bengal, at 93,500, for the first phase of the vaccination drive scheduled to begin on January 16

Topics
Kolkata | West Bengal | Coronavirus Vaccine

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Coronavirus vaccine, Covishield
A consignment of Covidshield vaccine from Serum Institute

Kolkata has been allocated the

highest number of COVID vaccines in West Bengal, at 93,500, for the first phase of the vaccination drive scheduled to begin on January 16, a senior health official said on Thursday.

North 24 Parganas district has been allocated the second-highest number of COVID vaccines at 47,000, followed by Murshidabad at 37,500, he said.

"All necessary preparations are on the track for the vaccine rollout. The district-wise allocation has been made as per data uploaded on CoWIN portal as on January 12, 9.45 am for the first dose of COVID vaccination of health workers and personnel of armed forces," the Health Department said in a communication to the CMOHs in all the districts.

West Bengal has been allocated 6,44,500 vaccines for the first phase of the drive.

The state government has allowed the use of private hospitals as COVID vaccination centres after a meeting with authorities of such medical establishments.

West Bengal has so far registered 5,62,795 coronavirus cases, including 9,993 fatalities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, January 14 2021. 11:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU