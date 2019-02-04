Kolkata Police-CBI clash: Mamata sits on dharna, attacks PM Modi over raids

-
High drama unfolded in Kolkata on Sunday in a CBI vs city police face-off, prompting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to stage a dharna at the Metro Channel.
Around 6pm, 40 CBI officers reached Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar’s residence over alleged involvement in chit fund scams linked to Saradha and Rose Valley.
The Kolkata Police is believed to have sought a search warrant. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers’ failure to produce one led the police to detain some officers, who were whisked away in jeeps. There are contradictory reports on whether they were arrested. In a retaliatory move, Kolkata Police also landed at the CGO Complex, the CBI headquarters in the state.
Banerjee rushed to Loudon Street, the Commissioner's residence, to take stock of the situation and threw her weight behind Kumar.
“This has happened a day after (PM) Modi was here,” she said, addressing the media. She also said Ajit Doval (National Security Advisor) was implementing Modi's agenda and he was giving instruction to the CBI.
"Whenever an election comes, there is some issue around chit fund,” said Banerjee, challenging that Kumar's link with chit fund be proved. Kumar was leading the SIT probe in the Saradha scam.
Banerjee left for the Metro Channel where she would lead an indefinite “dharna to save the Constitution”. Commissioner Kumar was also seen at the location. The last time she took to the Metro Channel was in 2007 when she was on an indefinite hunger strike to protest the land acquisition movement in Singur.
The state will host industry leaders at its annual Bengal Global Business Summit, slated for February 7 and 8.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, former PM H D Devegowda, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, BSP chief Mayawati came out in Banerjee's support. In December, Banerjee had withdrawn the general consent to the CBI, following Andhra Pradesh.
Interim CBI chief M Nageshwar Rao told ANI, “We are investigating chit fund cases following the Supreme Court’s directions. An SIT was constituted by the Bengal government prior to the SC’s direction under the chairmanship of Rajeev Kumar. They have not been cooperating with us and a lot of evidence has been destroyed... The CBI will approach the SC on the matter tomorrow (Monday).”
At CGO Complex, CBI headquarters, Central Reserve Police Force were on stand-by.
