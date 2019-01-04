Kolkata's NGO Kadam India breathes new life into craft clusters

In 2006, a bamboo craft cluster in Kolaghat, West Bengal, which made plain boxes for storage and gifting, was disheartened because it had no work. Most members of the community were contemplating migrating for better economic opportunities.

At this juncture, two cluster members contacted an NGO that worked with them to develop quality products that enjoyed better demand in the market. Not only did the NGO train villagers in newer, better designs, it also worked to improve the quality and finish of the final product. Eventually, the NGO helped them sell the products through exhibitions ...