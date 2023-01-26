JUST IN
KPCC screens BBC documentary at the Shanghumugham beach for public

Various wings of Congress have already screened the first part of documentary in several parts of the State

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 26 (PTI) Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Thursday screened the BBC documentary -- "India: The Modi Question" -- at the Shanghumugham beach here for the general public.

The screening of the documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots when Prime Minister Narendra Modi helmed the western State was first shown at the KPCC headquarters here for its staff and party workers, KPCC general secretary G S Babu said.

"We received a positive response to the screening from the general public. Lots of people turned up to see it. In view of the positive response, we will show it across the State at various places," Babu told PTI.

KPCC showed the introduction portion of the first part of the documentary and the entire second part at the screening, he said.

He further said the response indicates that people want to know what is there in the documentary and what it is all about.

Various wings of Congress have already screened the first part of documentary in several parts of the State.

The Centre last week directed blocking of multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the documentary.

The two-part BBC documentary, which claims it investigated into certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of that State, has been trashed by the Ministry of External Affairs as a "propaganda piece" that lacked objectivity and reflected a "colonial mindset." PTI HMP NVG

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 23:18 IST

