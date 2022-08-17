Krishna Janmashtami Dahi Handi 2022: Where, when and why?

Dahi Handi is an event celebrated a day after Krishna Janmashtami. During this event, a clay pot is filled with curd, butter, ghee, nuts, and events. The clay pot is called Dahi Handi. In this fest, young people make human pyramids and one person reaches the top of the pyramid to break the clay pot.

The event is celebrated with full enthusiasm, sloganeering, and music. It is also called Utlotsavam or Gopal Kala. To understand everything, let's delve deeper into the history, significance, and rituals and how it is celebrated. Dahi Handi is often called the spirit of as it denotes youth, happiness, friendliness, and teamwork.

Understanding rituals is a difficult task. Let's resolve all our queries by answering the most simple questions related to Dahi Handi.

What is the history and significance of Krishna Dahi Handi?

Lord Krishna was raised by his foster parents, Yashoda and Nand to protect him from Kansa, his maternal uncle. The festival of Krishna is considered incomplete without Dahi Handi.

The event of Dahi Handi signifies the joyful spirit of Lord Krishna's times at Gokul and the way he guides the group of young people towards a higher spiritual purpose by playing games in nature.

Krishna was brought by his foster parents and used to love eating butter, milk, and curd during his childhood. To fulfill his hunger and desire, he used to steal them from villagers. Post that, villagers started complaining to his mother, Yashoda.

As a result, she used to tie him up to stop him from stealing from the villagers and neighbours. She suggested neighbours hide the fresh butter in a clay pot at some height where baby Krishna could not reach.

The idea failed as Lord Krishna's friends used to make human pyramids, and Krishna used to climb on the top of the pyramid to break the handi and distribute butter.

To celebrate this beautiful story, people organise Dahi Handi every year to commemorate Lord Krishna's childhood.

When and where will it be observed?

Dahi Handi is a pan-India festival which is more common in western India: Maharashtra and Gujarat region. According to the Vedic Panchang, the festival will be celebrated a day after the Krishna Janmashtami on August 19.

How to celebrate Dahi Handi?

The festival of Dahi Handi is celebrated across India with great enthusiasm. While there's no straightforward approach to celebrations, here's how you should do it.

Hang an earthen clay pot filled with butter, curd, milk, sweets, ghee, and nuts at a height of around 30 feet above the ground.

You need a team of boys or girls to make a strong human pyramid.



The fastest and most agile person should climb up the pyramid to break the Handi.

In general, there are Dahi Handi competitions organised for young teams. Every participating team gets some gifts and a lot of recollective moments.



Written by - Zuhair Zaidi