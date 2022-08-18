Krishna Janmashtami: Top 20 quotes, wishes and WhatsApp status

Lord Krishna is revered and worshipped as the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, and also the supreme god in Hindu philosophy. He is called the god of protection, tenderness, compassion, and love. People across different cultures admire him for his wisdom, joyfulness, and truth. On August 18, Thursday, people in different regions of India will celebrate Krishna Janmashtami. Also read | UP govt announces 2-day relief from night curfew in wake of Janmashtami



While the world may put their tags on religious figures, it is important to know that advent of every religion was to make us disciplined and live life a better way. In a world of more than seven billion people, you will find religious people with null spirituality and spiritual people with no traditional values. And, that's how society has always divided people into practitioners and theorists.

Practitioners might not be the most religious people but might be more aware of basic religious values, which are love and humanity. On the other hand, religious people follow a set of rules to attain salvation. The theories are vast, and so are the quotes of Lord Krishna. A human mind can not comprehend a lot of things. Hence, here are some quotes, wishes, and WhatsApp messages you should share on Krishna Janmashtami 2022.

Krishna Janmashtami: Top 20 quotes related to Lord Krishna

Whatever happened was good. What’s happening is going well. Whatever will happen will also be good. Do not worry about the future. Live in the present.

The Key to happiness is the reduction of desires.

Do everything you have to do, but not with ego, not with lust, not with envy but with love, compassion, humility, and devotion.

Why do you worry unnecessarily? Whom do you fear? Who can kill you? The soul is neither born nor dies.

Set your heart upon your work but never its reward.

One who sees inaction in action and action in inaction- is a smart man.

No one that does good work will ever come to a terrible ending, either in the world to come.

Happiness is a state of mind, that has nothing to do with the external world.

A man is made by his beliefs. As he believes. So he becomes.

Play Your obligatory duty, Because action is far better than inaction.

The pleasure from the senses seems like nectar at first, but it is sour as the toxin in the end.

Change is the law of the world. In a moment, you become the owner of millions. In another, you become penniless.

The only way you can conquer me is through love, and there I am gladly conquered.

When a person responds to the joys and sorrows of others as though they were his own, he or she has attained the highest spiritual union.

Among all kinds of killers, time is the ultimate because time kills everything.

There are three gates to self-destructive hell- Lust, Anger, And Greed.

The mind is fickle. It won’t obey you every time the mind misbehaves, use your discretionary intellect to bring it back to the equanimous position.

Free from anger and selfish desire, unified in mind, those who follow the path of yoga and realize the Self are established forever in that supreme state.

It is not those who lack energy or refrain from action, but those who work without expectation of reward who attain the goal of meditation.

You have the right to work, but never to the fruit of work. You should never engage in action for the sake of reward, nor should you long for inaction.

Krishna Janmashtami: Wishes and greetings for social media

As long as we have Krishna in our hearts, we have nothing to fear. Happy to everyone!

May Lord Shri Krishna swipe all your worries and give you peace, happiness, and contentment on this sacred occasion of Krishna Janmashtami!

Celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna Kanhaiya who charms everyone with his playful mischiefs. Have a blessed and happy Krishna Janmashtami!

May the Natkhat Nandlal give you all the reasons to smile. Happy Janmashtami!

May Murli Manohar continue to bestow health and prosperity on your loved ones, and may you always find peace. Happy Janmashtami!

I pray to Lord Krishna to always pour you with his most special blessings and empower you with strength and follow the true path in life. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

May this Krishna eradicate the Kansa within you, and only goodness prevail. Happy Krishna to you and your loved ones.

Krishna Janmashtami: WhatsApp status updates

May Lord Krishna help you discover the Arjuna within you and succeed in life. Jai Shri Krishna! I wish you and your family love, laughter, happiness, wealth, and good health ahead of Shri Krishna Janmashtami! Sending my heartfelt wishes and greetings to you and your loved ones, Happy Krishna Janmashtami! May Lord Krishna resolve all your problems and help you succeed in every aspect of your life. Happy Krishna Janmashtami. May the Lord Krishna's flute add sweetness to your life. Jai Shri Krishna!

How Lord Krishna is relevant to modern-day culture?

Lord Krishna transcends all the boundaries of faiths, religion, and humanity. The Sufi culture of India considers Lord Krishna a source of unity among Muslims and Hindus. Though we can not travel back in time, we can try to keep his values in our daily life decisions.

In the epic of Mahabharata, Krishna stood with the Pandavas who were comparatively weaker against hundreds of Kauravas, which teaches us to support truth, even if it is on the weaker side. His quote on Karma helps us become more focused on work, instead of crying over the results.

His friendship with Sudama teaches people the importance of real friends. Lord Krishna taught us to stay in present and not focus on the future or past. Besides, his literature about controlling your desires and detaching yourself from worldly needs also helps people lead a better life. (Written by Zuhair Zaidi)