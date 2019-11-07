JUST IN
Kumar Mangalam Birla gets UAE govt-backed ABLF Global Asian Award

Says his group hopes to play a part in making India emerge as an economic super power over the next decade

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Kumar Mangalam Birla
Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, received the prestigious ABLF Global Asian Award in Dubai on Wednesday. The award, backed by the UAE government, honours Birla for being a “powerful individual whose business footprint and commitment to excellence have engaged international interest and attention. A visionary with an unswerving commitment to business, country, and region, the ABLF Global Asian is a game-changer who has earned a place in the highest echelons of the global business community”.

The previous recipients of the award include Dhirubhai Ambani, Lakshmi Mittal, Mohamed Ali Alaber, chairman of Emaar group, and Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of Emirates.

“This honour is particularly special as it comes close on the heels of our group celebrating 50 years of our global presence. Through the course of this journey, we have seen an irreversible shift in the world’s economic centre of gravity to Asia. I am confident that the next decade will see the emergence of India as an economic super power, and we hope to play our part in making that happen,” Birla said while accepting the award.
First Published: Thu, November 07 2019. 17:39 IST

