JUST IN
L&T fined Rs 5 lakh for violating ban on construction work: Gopal Rai
Andhra cadre IAS Giridhar Aramane takes charge as new defence secretary
Over 75 planes of Indian carriers grounded due to engine issues: Report
Number of warehouse registrations on rise, outreach improving: WDRA
Centre to hold meeting on Nov 10 to discuss payment of dues to RInfra
Kerala court sentences man to cumulative 48-year jail term for raping minor
NRAI hails Delhi LG's decision to set up panel to ease licensing processes
BIS inks pact with technical institutions for active engagement of academia
One farmer suicide every 8 hours: Maharashtra Congress president
Parliamentary panel plans to discuss effect of rupee depreciation on trade
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Andhra cadre IAS Giridhar Aramane takes charge as new defence secretary
Latest LIVE update: PM approaches bridge collapse site in Morbi, Gujarat
Business Standard

L&T fined Rs 5 lakh for violating ban on construction work: Gopal Rai

Delhi government imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on construction agency Larsen & Toubro Ltd for violating the ban on construction and demolition work

Topics
L&T  | L&T construction arm | Delhi air quality

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Environment Minister, Gopal Rai
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo/ANI)

The Delhi government on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on construction agency Larsen & Toubro Ltd for violating the ban on construction and demolition work imposed in view of worsening air quality in the city, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.

Officials said the minister noticed construction work at the BJP headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg while he was returning after inspecting a construction site of the Unique Identification Authority of India.

"The workers said the work concerned the BJP's national headquarters. We are yet to confirm it. It is a complete violation of CAQM's orders. We have imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the construction agency L&T," Rai told reporters.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM)-- a statutory body formed in 2021 to tackle air pollution in Delhi-NCR -- had on Saturday directed authorities to impose a ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR, except in essential projects, and other curbs under stage three of the Graded Response Action plan (GRAP).

GRAP, first implemented in 2017, is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the national capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on L&T

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 16:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.