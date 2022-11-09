JUST IN
Lab-grown blood transfusion: The many problems it could address if it works
PM Narendra Modi greets people of Uttarakhand on its statehood day
Switzerland is paying poorer nations to cut emissions on its behalf
IMD may soon get additional sets of weather observations through AMDAR
Treat eclipses as natural celestial event: Astrophysicist on superstitions
Climate change to impact mountains, human activity on global scale: Study
Stubble burning incidents in Punjab cross 30,000-mark, shows data
Delhi records air quality in 'very poor' category for third consecutive day
Making fast progress in strengthening early warning systems: India at COP27
Lab-grown blood in UK given to people in world-first clinical trial
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Science and Environment
Delhi CM Kejriwal congratulates Justice DY Chandrachud on becoming 50th CJI
Court grants bail to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in money laundering case
Business Standard

Lab-grown blood transfusion: The many problems it could address if it works

It could end shortages of rare groups, and drastically cut the risk of infections from transfusions

Topics
blood transfusion | Medical Research | science research

Devangshu Datta  |  New Delhi 

Blood Donation
An ability to generate blood in the lab could end shortages of rare groups, and drastically cut the risk of infections from transfusions

A clinical trial in the UK has grown blood in the laboratory and transfused it into two volunteers in a research project carried out jointly by the University of Cambridge, the University of Bristol and the Blood and Transplant Department of the UK’s National Health Service. The experiment will be repeated with more volunteers.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on blood transfusion

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 13:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.