Poor training, skills affect digital trust of Indian enterprises: Report

-
ALSO READ
Cyber frauds: Banks step up efforts to promote safe banking habits
Troubled times for India Inc as ransomware attacks become more frequent
Cybersecurity on the agenda: Skill gaps worsen India's cyber-defence system
Senior citizens are frequent targets of cyber fraud, says Tsaaro's survey
India sees sharp rise in cyber attacks as internet base continues to widen
-
Indian enterprises risk losing customers and they are vulnerable to cyber attacks because of poor understanding of "digital trust", said a global survey on Friday.
The State of Digital Trust 2022 report by ISACA, a global group on information technology (IT) governance, listed the gaps between what businesses are doing and what they should to build trust.
Only 23 per cent enterprises in India have dedicated staff for digital trust. Some 34 per cent said they do not have such a role yet but they will likely have in five years.
According to 194 enterprises in India, lack of skills and training (56 per cent), lack of leadership buy-in (49 per cent), a lack of alignment of digital trust and enterprise goals (49 per cent), lack of technological resources (47 per cent) and insufficient processes and/or governance practices (41 per cent) were the most significant obstacles to digital trust.
The survey defined digital trust as the confidence in the integrity of relationships, interactions, and transactions among providers and consumers within an associated digital ecosystem.
A majority of respondents in India consider security, privacy, data integrity, and risk management as the main components of digital trust. Around 85 per cent of respondents said digital trust will be more or much more important in the coming five years than it is today, but 57 percent of organizations still do not provide training in digital trust.
As many as 53 per cent of Indian respondents were "very confident" and 24 per cent "completely confident" about the digital trustworthiness of their organisations. Only 24 per cent respondents had a complete understanding of digital trust.
“Digital trust is the bedrock of business relationships, and is critical for strategic digital transformation,” said David Samuelson, chief executive officer, of ISACA. “Innovation, market leadership, and financial performance rely heavily on trust that must be earned every day.”
The report recommended senior executives to clearly define and prioritise digital trust in organizations. It said that measuring of digital trust is critical to improving an organisation’s maturity.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, September 16 2022. 18:22 IST