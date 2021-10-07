JUST IN
Lakhimpur Kheri LIVE: SC takes up matter; UP names ex-HC judge for probe

Lakhimpur Kheri violence LIVE Updates: Congress team led by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets the families of some victims in the violence.

New Delhi 

A vehicle set ablaze after violence broke out after farmers agitating were allegedly run over by a vehicle in the convoy of a union minister, in Lakhimpur Kheri. (PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court on Wednesday registered on its own a public interest litigation on the violence that killed eight people in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district three days ago during protests by farmers.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra yesterday met the family of a 19-year-old man who died when he was run over by an SUV allegedly driven by Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son on Sunday. The state's BJP government has allowed people in groups of five to visit Lakhimpur Kheri.

