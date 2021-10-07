- TMS, Ep 15: Business impact of Facebook outage, Subbarao on economy, & IPOs
Lakhimpur Kheri LIVE: SC takes up matter; UP names ex-HC judge for probe
Lakhimpur Kheri violence LIVE Updates: Congress team led by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets the families of some victims in the violence.
farmers protest | Priyanka Gandhi | Farm Bills
A vehicle set ablaze after violence broke out after farmers agitating were allegedly run over by a vehicle in the convoy of a union minister, in Lakhimpur Kheri. (Photo: PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court on Wednesday registered on its own a public interest litigation on the violence that killed eight people in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district three days ago during protests by farmers.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra yesterday met the family of a 19-year-old man who died when he was run over by an SUV allegedly driven by Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son on Sunday. The state's BJP government has allowed people in groups of five to visit Lakhimpur Kheri.
