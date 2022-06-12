Latest LIVE: 12th WTO meeting begins today, Goyal to lead Indian delegation

The stage is all set for a face-off between the developing and developed countries at the 12th (WTO) ministerial meeting in the Swiss town of Geneva.

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry will lead the Indian delegation which will begin on Sunday.

A clear divide emerges as try to negotiate an agreement on fisheries and India has categorically said that it is the developed world which is responsible for the depletion of marine resources and it will not compromise on subsidies to its fishermen.

Ahead of the formal start of the 12th ministerial meet, a permanent representative of India to WTO, Brajendra Navnit said, "We are committed to protecting rights of our traditional fishermen, we will not let any impact on their livelihood, there will be no stoppage in subsidies they are getting, this is India's commitment and India will not bend on this."

Suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma has been summoned by Mumbai police to appear at Mumbai's Pydhonie police station on June 25, the ANI reported.

Mumbai police's summon was regarding the enquiry and recording of Sharma's statement. This comes as the row over the comments on Prophet Muhammad by suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma has blown up, leading to global outrage.

Meanwhile in Delhi, as many as 795 fresh Covid-19 infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, as per the Delhi government health bulletin.

According to the health bulletin, there have been 556 recoveries and zero Covid-19 deaths in the capital in the past 24 hours.