Latest LIVE: 12th WTO meeting begins today, Goyal to lead Indian delegation

The stage is all set for a face-off between the developing and developed countries at the 12th World Trade Organization (WTO) ministerial meeting in the Swiss town of Geneva.
Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will lead the Indian delegation which will begin on Sunday.
A clear divide emerges as WTO try to negotiate an agreement on fisheries and India has categorically said that it is the developed world which is responsible for the depletion of marine resources and it will not compromise on subsidies to its fishermen.
Ahead of the formal start of the 12th ministerial meet, a permanent representative of India to WTO, Brajendra Navnit said, "We are committed to protecting rights of our traditional fishermen, we will not let any impact on their livelihood, there will be no stoppage in subsidies they are getting, this is India's commitment and India will not bend on this."
