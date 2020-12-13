- Latest LIVE: Jaishankar hopes of serious talks on trade with Biden admin
- Delhi Police ups security at border after farmers call to intensify stir
- Farmers picket toll plazas, threaten bigger stir; PM again bats for reforms
- India will meet national security challenge: Jaishankar on China border row
- Air quality slips to 'severe' in Ghaziabad, Noida; 'very poor' in Faridabad
- Expect AstraZeneca vaccine will be approved within days: UK NHS chief
- Several injured in Hyderabad chemical factory fire; many feared trapped
- Fertility rate falling, 2001-11 saw sharpest drop in 100 yrs: Census
- HC quashes income tax proceedings against Karti Chidambaram, his wife
- Agricultural reforms will increase farmers' income: PM Modi at FICCI event
Jaishankar said the US economy was largely a "complementary" one and that there was no fundamental clash of interests" between the two sides. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news
Today News | top news of the day | S Jaishankar
S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs. Photo: PTI
There was a fairly serious negotiation between India and the Trump administration on resolving the outstanding trade issues as well as to clinch a trade deal, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday while hoping to have talks over it with the Biden dispensation.
The external affairs minister said the focus of the talks was to address the "differences" before moving towards "something bigger".
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India has reduced emission intensity by 21 per cent over 2005 levels and it isn't just on-track to achieve its Paris Agreement targets, but will exceed them beyond expectations. Modi was speaking at the Climate Ambition Summit hosted by the United Nations and United Kingdom to mark the fifth anniversary of the adoption of the Paris Agreement.
The Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented in West Bengal soon, BJP national Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya Saturday said.
"Even if the West Bengal government opposes the implementation of CAA we (Centre) will go ahead in implementing it. If the state supports the implementation it will be fine," he said.
