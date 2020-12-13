Latest LIVE: Jaishankar hopes of serious talks on trade with Biden admin

JUST IN
Jaishankar said the US economy was largely a "complementary" one and that there was no fundamental clash of interests" between the two sides.

S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs. Photo: PTI
There was a fairly serious negotiation between India and the Trump administration on resolving the outstanding trade issues as well as to clinch a trade deal, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday while hoping to have talks over it with the Biden dispensation.

The external affairs minister said the focus of the talks was to address the "differences" before moving towards "something bigger".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India has reduced emission intensity by 21 per cent over 2005 levels and it isn't just on-track to achieve its Paris Agreement targets, but will exceed them beyond expectations. Modi was speaking at the Climate Ambition Summit hosted by the United Nations and United Kingdom to mark the fifth anniversary of the adoption of the Paris Agreement.

The Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented in West Bengal soon, BJP national Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya Saturday said.

"Even if the West Bengal government opposes the implementation of CAA we (Centre) will go ahead in implementing it. If the state supports the implementation it will be fine," he said.

