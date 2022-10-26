Latest Live: Mallikarjun Kharge to take charge of Congress president today

Mallikarjun Kharge, the newly elected president of the Congress (INC), will take charge of the post at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday. Kharge will be the first non-Gandhi to take over the office after 24 years. During the oath ceremony, all members, MPs, Pradesh Congress Committee presidents, CLP leaders, former chief ministers, state presidents, and other AICC office bearers are likely to be present.India has recorded 1,334 fresh infections, the lowest in 188 days, which took the tally of cases to 44,644,076, while the number of active cases has declined to 23,193, the Union health ministry said on Monday. The toll has climbed to 528,977 with 16 fatalities, which include 12 deaths reconciled by Kerala, data updated by the ministry at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has increased to 98.76 per cent, it said.Indian Americans on Tuesday celebrated the swearing-in of Indian origin as the United Kingdom's Prime Minister and said it was a big day for the overseas Indian community. "This was a big present for the diaspora. Rishi was already on the Indiaspora government leaders list and we welcome him and wish him well as he takes office!” Silicon Valley-based entrepreneur and Indiaspora founder M R Rangaswami said.Delhi's air quality improved on Wednesday morning on the back of favourable wind speed but still it remained poor. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 262 at 6 am, improving from 303 at 4 pm on Tuesday. It was 312 at 4 pm on Monday, the day of . Delhi's particulate matter (PM) 2.5 pollution levels on Wednesday morning were three to four times above the standard of 60 microgram per cubic metre for 24 hours.