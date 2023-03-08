Latest LIVE: Manik Saha to take oath as Tripura CM for second term today

Manik Saha to take oath as CM of Tripura for the second consecutive term at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala today. PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda will attend the swearing-in ceremony, reports ANI





Ahead of the annual budgetary proposals by President later this week, Indian-American presidential candidate on Tuesday blamed both the Democrats and Republicans for America's spending crisis and the massive debt that it has now accumulated over its head.