Live news: WHO says Omicron reduces vaccine efficacy, more transmissible
India's Omicron cases increases to 38; GST council to meet in January to fix structures.
Coronavirus | Omicron
A health worker testing for Covid-19 screens passengers at the Dadar Railway Station in Mumbai on December 7, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Latest live news: The Omicron coronavirus variant is more transmissible than the Delta strain and reduces vaccine efficacy but causes less severe symptoms according to early data, the World Health Organization said Sunday.
The Delta variant, first identified in India earlier this year, is responsible for most of the world's coronavirus infections. India’s Omicron cases increased to 38 after five people tested positive: one each in Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Kerala. For Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh, these were the first cases.
The Centre is looking to convene a meeting of the Goods and Service Tax Council early January. The meeting is likely to focus on rectifying the inverted duty structure for a few more items and will also serve as a platform for pre-Budget discussions between Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and state finance ministers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will this afternoon inaugurate the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project, which will connect two landmarks, Kashi Vishwanath temple and Ganga ghats, in his constituency, Varanasi.
