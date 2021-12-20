- Prices of white goods rise third time in 2021 amid surging commodity costs
- Governance to groundwork for digital biz, the year that was 2021 for RBI
- The strategy is to be asset-light: Indiabulls HF's V-C & MD Gagan Banga
- New licensing regime for UCBs on the cards after a 17-year standstill
- WeWork India turns profitable on top line of Rs 800 crore in Jan-Nov
- Budget 2022-23: Centre may not target sharp fiscal correction
- Statsguru: Six charts explain RBI's new PCA framework for NBFCs
- Govt's policy to build semiconductor ecosystem improves on earlier attempts
News LIVE: India Omicron count crosses 150, UK reports another 12,133 cases
Latest News Live: The UK reported more than 12,000 further confirmed cases of the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the latest daily figures provided by health authorities on Sunday
Topics
Today News | Coronavirus Vaccine | Omicron
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
India's Omicron Coronavirus (COVID-19) count rose to 151 on Sunday after Maharashtra reported six more cases.
Latest News Live: India's Omicron Coronavirus (COVID-19) count rose to 151 on Sunday after Maharashtra reported six more cases while a 45-year-old NRI and a teenage boy, who recently arrived in Gujarat from the United Kingdom, also tested positive for the variant. According to central and state officials, omicron cases have been detected in 11 states and union territories -- Maharashtra (54), Delhi (22), Rajasthan (17) and Karnataka (14), Telangana (20), Gujarat (9), Kerala (11), Andhra Pradesh (1), Chandigarh (1), Tamil Nadu (1) and West Bengal (1).
The United Kingdom reported more than 12,000 further confirmed cases of the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the latest daily figures provided by health authorities on Sunday. The UK Health Security Agency said on Twitter there had been an additional 12,133 confirmed cases of Omicron over the previous 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 37,101.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More