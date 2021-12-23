- Budget 2022-23: Avoid sharp fiscal correction, economists tell FM
LIVE: 250 Omicron cases in India, PM to review Covid situation today
Latest live news: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the country today.
India has so far recorded close to 250 cases of Omicron across 15 states and union territories.
India has so far recorded close to 250 cases of Omicron across 15 states and union territories even though at least 90 of the infected people have either recovered or migrated.
Amid fresh concerns caused by the Omicron variant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting on the Coronavirus (Covid-19) situation in the country today. Official sources said Modi will take stock of the pandemic situation across the country.
The head of the World Health Organization warned Wednesday that blanket booster programmes in rich countries risk prolonging the world's battle with Covid-19 and said that no country can boost its way out of the Covid-19 pandemic. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the priority must be to reduce deaths and help all countries meet minimum vaccination targets that many still haven't reached. And he noted that the vast majority of hospitalisations and deaths are in unvaccinated people, not unboosted people.
