Live news: Centre says it regrets civilian killings, Nagaland under control

Centre says it regrets civilian killings, Nagaland under control
India's Omicron case count rises to 23; Russia's Vladimir Putin calls India a great power in short trip to Delhi.
An Indian army soldier stands guard on a highway on the outskirts of Kohima, capital of northeastern Nagaland state, India, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.
Latest live news: Home Minister Amit Shah told Parliament on Monday his government regrets the death of 14 civilians in a counter-insurgency operation by the Indian Army in Nagaland on Saturday. A Special Investigation Team is probing the botched operation and will give its report in one month, he said.
"The situation is tense but under control," Shah said in a statement as the Opposition shouted slogans and walked out in the Rajya Sabha.
Cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant have risen to 23 in India in two days, as the government announced more than half of the country’s eligible adult population is fully vaccinated against the disease.
Mumbai reported two cases of Omicron on Monday to take Maharashtra's count to 10, the health department said. A 37-year-old man, who came from South Africa, and his 36-year-old US-returnee friend, were found to be infected, said news agency ANI.
