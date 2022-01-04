- Reliance Jio gets approval to buy 5G gear from 'trusted' vendors
- Munjals move court to claim Hero brand for electric vehicle business
- Infosys to HCL Tech, IT firms to see strong Q3 despite seasonal quirks
- Foxconn's iPhone manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu is in silent mode
- 5% GST on electricity may cause Rs 5,700-crore loss to states, Centre
- Economic recovery to stoke demand for petroleum products: A CRISIL analysis
- 2022 promises to be a year packed with films and shows worth watching
- Stalemate continues even as Hindustan Unilever, distributors meet
LIVE: India faces third Covid wave, Lakhimpur charge sheet names Mishra
Live News updates: India's vaccination drive for teens starts slowly, Apple becomes first US company to hit $3 trn in market cap.
Over 6,100 children were inoculated on first day of vaccination for the 15-18 age group in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)
Live News updates: The government opened up vaccination for those between 15 and 18 years starting Monday with only Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin permitted for this category. By end of the day, 4 million had been jabbed across the country. The total number eligible in this age bracket is around 75 million.
India faces a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, with a large chunk of Omicron cases being reported in big cities, the head of the country's vaccine task force told NDTV on Monday.
Investigators probing the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence filed a charge sheet against 14 people on Monday, naming the son of junior home minister Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’ as the main accused and citing witness statements to confirm his presence at the spot during the incident.
