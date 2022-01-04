LIVE: India faces third Covid wave, Lakhimpur charge sheet names Mishra

JUST IN
India faces third Covid wave, Lakhimpur charge sheet names Mishra

India's vaccination drive for teens starts slowly, Apple becomes first US company to hit $3 trn in market cap.

New Delhi 

A girl reacts as she receives a dose of Covaxin inside a classroom of a school, which has been converted into a temporary vaccination centre, during a vaccination drive for children aged 15-18 in New Delhi (Photo: Reuters)
Over 6,100 children were inoculated on first day of vaccination for the 15-18 age group in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)
Live News updates: The government opened up vaccination for those between 15 and 18 years starting Monday with only Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin permitted for this category. By end of the day, 4 million had been jabbed across the country. The total number eligible in this age bracket is around 75 million. 

India faces a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, with a large chunk of Omicron cases being reported in big cities, the head of the country's vaccine task force told NDTV on Monday.

Investigators probing the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence filed a charge sheet against 14 people on Monday, naming the son of junior home minister Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’ as the main accused and citing witness statements to confirm his presence at the spot during the incident.

