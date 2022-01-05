Live news: States start curfews to contain Covid, SC to hear NEET-PG case
Live news updates: New Delhi, Punjab, Karnataka among places bumping up restrictions as Omicron variant of Covid-19 spreads rapidly.
A Covid-19 patient rests on her bed at a care centre of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village in Delhi on January 4, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
Live news updates: States in India are imposing weekend curfews, halving capacity in private offices, ordering government employees to work from home as they increase restrictions to contain coronavirus cases. There was an almost 11 per cent increase in cases in the country on Tuesday against Monday, with the weekly positivity rate increasing to 2.05 per cent.
Distributors in Maharashtra have decided to call off their agitation against Hindustan Unilever (HUL) for the next three months. This comes after the company assured them that it will correct the price disparity between traditional trade and the organised distribution channel.
Petitions challenging reservations in the national quota of seats in postgraduate medical courses will be heard in the Supreme Court on Wednesday after the central government persuaded it to urgently list the matter. The court will hear the petitions challenging reservation for other backward classes (OBCs) and economically weaker sections (EWS) in the all-India quota NEET-PG seats.
