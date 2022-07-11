Latest Live news: Over 1,500 evacuated in Gujarat amid heavy downpour
BS Web Team |
New Delhi
Last Updated at July 11, 2022 08:47 IST
More than 1,500 people have been evacuated in Gujarat as heavy rains continue to pound the state, sending rivers in spate and inundating various low-lying areas. The Met has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next five days in the Dang, Navsari and Valsad districts in south Gujarat. Some low-lying areas in Valsad were flooded after a rise in the Orsang river level due to heavy rains on Saturday night and Sunday morning.
The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka on Sunday denied media reports that said New Delhi was sending its troops to Colombo as the protesters stormed into President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official home and later broke into Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's private residence and set it on fire. Despite Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe agreeing to resign, protesters continue to occupy Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence.
At least 20 people were killed after a Russian rocket hit apartment buildings in eastern Ukraine, in the town of Chasiv Yar. More than 20 people were believed still trapped. Kyrylenko said the town of about 12,000 was hit by Uragan rockets that are fired from truck-borne systems.
The Supreme Court on Monday will pronounce the sentence against fugitive billionaire Vijay Mallya in a 2017 contempt case, where he was found guilty of violating the orders of the court. An SC bench had reserved its order in the case against Mallya, who has been accused in a bank default case of over Rs 9,000 crore, on March 10 this year. The bench had observed that proceedings against Mallya have hit a "dead wall".
