Latest LIVE: PM Modi to address a rally in Gujarat's Valsad today

Prime Minister to address a rally today, will attend mass marriage

Prime Minister will address a public meeting in the Valsad district of poll-bound on Sunday and attend a mass marriage ceremony in Bhavnagar.

PM Modi will address a public meeting at Kaprada Village in Valsad district at 3 pm. This will be the Prime Minister's first visit to his home state after the Assembly elections were declared.

Bypoll results 2022: Counting of votes for 7 assembly seats in 6 states begins today

The counting of votes in the by-elections to the seven Assembly constituencies spread across six states will be held on Sunday.

The fierce battle is between Bharatiya Janata Party and regional parties such as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

Musk's updates app to start charging $8 for blue checkmark

on Saturday updated its app in Apple's App Store to begin charging $8 for sought-after blue check verification marks, in Elon Musk's first major revision of the social media platform.

The change comes a week after Musk took over the social media company in a $44 billion deal. The billionaire entrepreneur and CEO of electric car maker Tesla cut half the staff at and has vowed to start charging users more.