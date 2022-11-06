Latest LIVE: PM Modi to address a rally in Gujarat's Valsad today

-
ALSO READ
How will Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter change the public square?
The Chief Twit takes over, but why should any of us care?
New 'Chief Twit': 5 ways Twitter could change with Elon Musk's takeover
TMS Ep292: Twitter under musk, metaverse, markets, deities on legal tenders
Twitter fires majority of employees in India as part of global layoffs
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a rally today, will attend mass marriage
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in the Valsad district of poll-bound Gujarat on Sunday and attend a mass marriage ceremony in Bhavnagar.
PM Modi will address a public meeting at Kaprada Village in Valsad district at 3 pm. This will be the Prime Minister's first visit to his home state after the Assembly elections were declared.
Bypoll results 2022: Counting of votes for 7 assembly seats in 6 states begins today
The counting of votes in the by-elections to the seven Assembly constituencies spread across six states will be held on Sunday.
The fierce battle is between Bharatiya Janata Party and regional parties such as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).
Musk's Twitter updates app to start charging $8 for blue checkmark
Twitter on Saturday updated its app in Apple's App Store to begin charging $8 for sought-after blue check verification marks, in Elon Musk's first major revision of the social media platform.
The change comes a week after Musk took over the social media company in a $44 billion deal. The billionaire entrepreneur and CEO of electric car maker Tesla cut half the staff at Twitter and has vowed to start charging users more.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, November 06 2022. 08:02 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU