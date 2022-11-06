JUST IN
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Maharashtra Cong leader suffers leg injury in accident
India is world's fastest growing innovation ecosystem: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
SL navy arrests 15 Indian fishermen for alleged poaching in northern waters
Delhi air pollution: Entry of non-essential trucks, cars from Noida banned
Money laundering case: Mukhtar Ansari's son, Mau MLA sent to ED remand
Fire in electrical metre room of highrise in Thane district; none hurt
Maharashtra Cong leader hurt in accident while going to 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'
UP CM lays foundation of hostel for nursing students of BRD Medical College
68 new coronavirus cases in Delhi, 1 death; positivity rate 1.37%
Will bring law to prevent farmers' property confiscation: Karnataka CM
Latest LIVE: PM Modi to address a rally in Gujarat's Valsad today

From PM Modi's upcoming rally in poll-bound Gujarat to Musk's Twitter charging $8 for blue tick, catch all the live updates from across the globe here

Narendra Modi | Gujarat elections | Twitter

BS Web Team 

Modi, PM Modi
Photo: ANI Twitter Handle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a rally today, will attend mass marriage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in the Valsad district of poll-bound Gujarat on Sunday and attend a mass marriage ceremony in Bhavnagar.

PM Modi will address a public meeting at Kaprada Village in Valsad district at 3 pm. This will be the Prime Minister's first visit to his home state after the Assembly elections were declared.

Bypoll results 2022: Counting of votes for 7 assembly seats in 6 states begins today

The counting of votes in the by-elections to the seven Assembly constituencies spread across six states will be held on Sunday.

The fierce battle is between Bharatiya Janata Party and regional parties such as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

Musk's Twitter updates app to start charging $8 for blue checkmark

Twitter on Saturday updated its app in Apple's App Store to begin charging $8 for sought-after blue check verification marks, in Elon Musk's first major revision of the social media platform.

The change comes a week after Musk took over the social media company in a $44 billion deal. The billionaire entrepreneur and CEO of electric car maker Tesla cut half the staff at Twitter and has vowed to start charging users more.

First Published: Sun, November 06 2022. 08:02 IST

