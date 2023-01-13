Latest LIVE: PM Modi to flag off MV Ganga Vilas cruise in Varanasi today

-
ALSO READ
Will take Isro's NavIC live on 5G phones by 2025, handset makers tell govt
What is ISRO's new SSLV and why is it important?
ISRO all set to launch SSLV on August 7; here's all you need to know
Latest LIVE: Take back 'Amazon parcel': Thackeray asks Centre to recall Guv
TMS Ep241: UPI charges, FIFA bans AIFF, jewellery stocks, ISRO's SSLV
-
Live news updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the MV Ganga Vilas luxury cruise on the world's longest river voyage from Varanasi to Dibrugarh on Friday. He will also lay the foundation and inaugurate several projects of inland waterways in Bihar, West Bengal and Assam on this occasion.
The National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released satellite images of Joshimath and a preliminary report on land subsidence which shows that the entire town may sink. The pictures are taken from the Cartosat-2S satellite. Hyderabad-based NRSC has released satellite images of areas that are sinking. In images, the entire town, including the Army's helipad and the Narasimha temple, has been marked as sensitive zone.
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday chaired a meeting with all stakeholders on the Joshimath land subsidence issue. During the meeting, the chief minister interacted with the Army, ITBP, NDRF and scientists from various establishments engaged in landslide investigation, district administration, police and district-level officers associated with essential services at Sunil ITBP camp.
After the meeting to elect the Mayor of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) proved futile due to the tussle between AAP and BJP councillors on January 6, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Thursday proposed four dates for holding the polls to Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 08:17 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU