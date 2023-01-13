JUST IN
TMS Ep346: Telecom sector, investment cycle, Q3 results, WHO warning
Anjali death case: MHA seeks detailed report, directs action against cops
Gunfight between security forces, Naxals on outskirts of Jharkhand's Ranchi
Haryana to hold meeting of G-20's anti-corruption working group in March
Joshimath crisis: Demolition of houses, two hotels rendered unsafe begins
Our health insurance scheme should be implemented across India: Gehlot
Seriously concerned on increasing use of money power in polls: ECI to SC
Isro's preliminary report, satellite images shows entire Joshimath may sink
CM Dhami chairs meeting on Joshimath, assures support to affected families
AAP government sends new dates for MCD Mayoral election to Guv
Business Standard

Latest LIVE: PM Modi to flag off MV Ganga Vilas cruise in Varanasi today

Live news updates: A grand function will be organised at Ravidas Ghat where CM Yogi Adityanath and Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal along with other ministers

Topics
Narendra Modi | Varanasi | ISRO

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation and inaugurate several projects of inland waterways in Bihar, West Bengal and Assam on this occasion.

Live news updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the MV Ganga Vilas luxury cruise on the world's longest river voyage from Varanasi to Dibrugarh on Friday. He will also lay the foundation and inaugurate several projects of inland waterways in Bihar, West Bengal and Assam on this occasion.

The National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released satellite images of Joshimath and a preliminary report on land subsidence which shows that the entire town may sink. The pictures are taken from the Cartosat-2S satellite. Hyderabad-based NRSC has released satellite images of areas that are sinking. In images, the entire town, including the Army's helipad and the Narasimha temple, has been marked as sensitive zone.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday chaired a meeting with all stakeholders on the Joshimath land subsidence issue. During the meeting, the chief minister interacted with the Army, ITBP, NDRF and scientists from various establishments engaged in landslide investigation, district administration, police and district-level officers associated with essential services at Sunil ITBP camp.

After the meeting to elect the Mayor of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) proved futile due to the tussle between AAP and BJP councillors on January 6, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Thursday proposed four dates for holding the polls to Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena.

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 08:17 IST

