Latest LIVE: PM Modi to flag off MV Ganga Vilas cruise in Varanasi today

Live news updates: Prime Minister will flag off the MV Ganga Vilas luxury cruise on the world's longest river voyage from to Dibrugarh on Friday. He will also lay the foundation and inaugurate several projects of inland waterways in Bihar, West Bengal and Assam on this occasion.

The National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released satellite images of Joshimath and a preliminary report on land subsidence which shows that the entire town may sink. The pictures are taken from the Cartosat-2S satellite. Hyderabad-based NRSC has released satellite images of areas that are sinking. In images, the entire town, including the Army's helipad and the Narasimha temple, has been marked as sensitive zone.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday chaired a meeting with all stakeholders on the Joshimath land subsidence issue. During the meeting, the chief minister interacted with the Army, ITBP, and scientists from various establishments engaged in landslide investigation, district administration, police and district-level officers associated with essential services at Sunil camp.

After the meeting to elect the Mayor of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) proved futile due to the tussle between and councillors on January 6, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Thursday proposed four dates for holding the polls to Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena.