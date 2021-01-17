LIVE: PM Modi to flag off eight trains near Statue of Unity at 11 am

JUST IN
PM Modi to flag off eight trains near Statue of Unity at 11 am

Kevadiya station is India's first railway station with a Green Building Certification.

New Delhi 

Latest LIVE news updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off eight trains connecting different regions of the country with Kevadiya, home to the Statue of Unity dedicated to Vallabhbhai Patel, in Gujarat on Sunday via video-conferencing at 11 am. Modi said on Saturday that the Kevadiya railway station is India's first with green building certification. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal will also be present on the occasion.

In another news, the Central government on Saturday requested the state governments across the country to rethink the ban on the sale of poultry, and allow the selling of poultry products sourced from non-infected areas/states.

On the political front, the first of the three-phase Panchayati Raj Institution elections in Himachal Pradesh will be held today, and over 1,200 panchayats will go to polls. Voting in 1,227 gram panchayats will be held from 8 am to 4 pm, and the remaining two phases are slated to be held on January 19 and January 21.

Meanwhile, farmer leader Baldev Singh Sirsa and Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu have been summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for questioning today in a case related to Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). 



