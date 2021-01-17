- Over 1,000 birds found dead across Maharashtra, samples sent for testing
- LIVE updates: Agri laws akin to 'death warrant', says farmer leader
- Bhutan, Lanka PMs congratulate Modi for world's largest vaccination drive
- Bird flu in poultry confirmed in nine districts of Maharashtra: Centre
- Rethink ban on sale of poultry because of bird flu, Centre asks states
- Punjab's local body elections to be held on February 14: State EC
- Newsprint cost up 20% in last 3 months, publishers seek customs duty waiver
- 100 former civil servants raise questions on transparency in PM-Cares Fund
- Bird flu confirmed in owl found dead in Delhi zoo, say officials
- EESL to implement 'Energy Efficient PNG Cook Stove' programme across India
LIVE: PM Modi to flag off eight trains near Statue of Unity at 11 am
Kevadiya station is India's first railway station with a Green Building Certification.
In another news, the Central government on Saturday requested the state governments across the country to rethink the ban on the sale of poultry, and allow the selling of poultry products sourced from non-infected areas/states.
On the political front, the first of the three-phase Panchayati Raj Institution elections in Himachal Pradesh will be held today, and over 1,200 panchayats will go to polls. Voting in 1,227 gram panchayats will be held from 8 am to 4 pm, and the remaining two phases are slated to be held on January 19 and January 21.
Meanwhile, farmer leader Baldev Singh Sirsa and Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu have been summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for questioning today in a case related to Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).
