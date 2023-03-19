Latest LIVE: Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh declared fugitive

Shortly after Amritpal Singh, the chief of pro-Khalistan outfit chief 'Waris De' was said to be on the run, Jalandhar Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal on Saturday late evening confirmed that the radical leader had been declared a "fugitive" "Waris De' chief Amritpal Singh has been declared a fugitive. His two cars were seized and gunmen nabbed. We also checked if the firearms of his security escorts had been procured legally. A case has been registered. Police have launched a manhunt for Amritpal Singh and we are hopeful that he will be arrested soon. A total of 78 people have been arrested so far and further searches and raids are underway," Chahal said in an exclusive interview with ANI.

A strong shook southern Ecuador and northern Peru on Saturday, killing at least 14 people, trapping others under rubble, and sending rescue teams out into streets littered with debris and fallen power lines. The U.S. Geological Survey reported an with a magnitude of about 6.8 that was centred just off the Pacific Coast, about 50 miles (80 kilometres) south of Guayaquil, Ecuador's second-largest city. One of the victims died in Peru, while 13 others died in Ecuador, where authorities also reported that at least 126 people were injured.



Billionaire and Twitter Chief Executive Officer claimed that former United States President could be re-elected in a "landslide victory", if arrested. Reacting to the news reports that Trump would be charged as soon as next week, Musk tweeted, "If this happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory." It is to be noted that the CEO of Twitter said it in reaction to a Fox News report that reported Trump might be "cuffed."



A spokesperson has confirmed the extension of a deal allowing exports of grain, related foodstuffs and fertilisers from designated Ukrainian seaports. "The Black Sea Grain Initiative, signed in Istanbul on 22 July 2022, has been extended," Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said in a statement.



