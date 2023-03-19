JUST IN
Lakhs of farmers headed to Delhi for 'kisan mahapanchayat' on Monday: SKM
Govt should give compensation to farmers for damaged crops: Congress MLA
Rahul Gandhi sends reply to Delhi Police notice on his 'anti-women' remark
Gujarat CM holds review meeting on crop losses due to unseasonal rainfall
NGT forms panel to verify claim of air pollution around AIIMS Delhi
Wouldn't be scared by such actions: Cong after police visits Rahul Gandhi
Layoffs in US will bring lot of work to India: GlobalLogic CEO Nitesh Banga
Mumbai wheezes its way to past Delhi NCR to become pollution capital
No need to panic, but precautions needed: Experts on rising H3N2 cases
Rs 450-cr Balagarh terminal to boost trade at Kolkata port: Official
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Govt should give compensation to farmers for damaged crops: Congress MLA
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Lakhs of farmers headed to Delhi for 'kisan mahapanchayat' on Monday: SKM

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Sunday said lakhs of farmers from across the country are on their way to Delhi to participate in the 'kisan mahapanchayat' that will be held at Ramlila Maidan on March 20

Topics
farmers | protests | Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Farmers protests

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Sunday said lakhs of farmers from across the country are on their way to Delhi to participate in the 'kisan mahapanchayat' that will be held at Ramlila Maidan on March 20.

The 'kisan mahapanchayat' will be held to press for a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP), the SKM, an umbrella body of farmers' union, had said last month.

Lakhs of farmers from various states and union territories are headed to Delhi to attend the 'kisan mahapanchayat' in Delhi on March 20, the SKM said in a statement.

Addressing a press conference here, SKM leader Darshan Pal said, "The Centre must fulfil the assurances it gave to us in writing on December 9, 2021 and also take effective steps to mitigate the ever-increasing crisis faced by farmers."

The SKM spearheaded an over a year-long agitation against the Centre's now-repealed farm laws. It suspended the movement in December 2021 following a government assurance to consider the farmers' pending demands, including the withdrawal of cases lodged against farmers during the agitation and a legal guarantee for MSP.

The SKM has also urged the centre to dissolve the committee on MSP that was constituted by the Centre, alleging that it is contrary to the demands of the farmers.

Farmers' demands also include pension, debt waiver, compensation for those who died during the farmers' stir and withdrawal of the Electricity Bill.

"The Electricity Amendment Bill, 2022 referred to the JPC should be withdrawn. The Centre had given a written assurance that the bill will be introduced in Parliament only after discussion with the SKM but despite this, it introduced the bill," the SKM statement said.

It also reiterated the demand for free power for agricultural purposes and 300 units for rural households.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on farmers

First Published: Sun, March 19 2023. 19:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU