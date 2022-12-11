JUST IN

Delhi HC reserves order on PIL seeking ban on deities' images on walls
Kerala CM inaugurates India's biggest business jet terminal in Kochi
Flight debunching, more X-ray machines planned at IGI airport to ease rush
Actor Dev Joshi joins Japanese billionaire to fly to moon in SpaceX
AIIA inks agreements with international institutions for promoting Ayurveda
PM Modi condoles the demise of noted Lavani singer Sulochana Chavan
Jharkhand tourism to get boost with logo, brand promotion: Official
Mandous weakens into deep depression after crossing coast in TN; 4 killed
PM Modi to inaugurate Goa's Mopa International Airport on December 11
Amit Shah's 'taught a lesson' remark not violative of poll code: Report
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Latest news LIVE: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to take oath as Himachal CM today

Catch all the latest news and updates from around the world here

Topics
Today News | Himachal Pradesh | Congress

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Tiny URL Print Add to My Page

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Photo: ANI
Former Congress state chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will take oath as the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. Mukesh Agnihotri, the leader of the opposition in the outgoing Assembly, will take oath as the Deputy Chief Minister. The oath-taking ceremony will take place at 1.30 pm today, reported news agency ANI. Sukhu, the 58-year-old MLA from Nadaun in Hamirpur district, was elected the the CLP leader and is a former chief of Congress in the state.

An action plan has been drawn to ease the movement of passengers at Indira Gandhi International Airport here and reduce congestion. Officials said that a four-point action plan has been drawn up following discussions between Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and it is being worked upon as an immediate remedial measure. Under the action plan, the current 14 X-ray screening systems will be enhanced by two additional X-ray screening systems. This will take the total X-ray systems to 16. More manpower has been deployed in the ATRS (Automatic Tray Retrieval System).

Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service, a month after a previous attempt failed. The social media company said on Saturday it would let users buy subscriptions to Twitter Blue to get a blue checkmark and access special features starting Monday. The blue checkmark was originally given to companies, celebrities, government entities and journalists verified by the platform.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
Read our full coverage on Today News

First Published: Sun, December 11 2022. 08:12 IST