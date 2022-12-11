Latest news LIVE: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to take oath as Himachal CM today

Former state chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will take oath as the Chief Minister of on Sunday. Mukesh Agnihotri, the leader of the opposition in the outgoing Assembly, will take oath as the Deputy Chief Minister. The oath-taking ceremony will take place at 1.30 pm today, reported news agency ANI. Sukhu, the 58-year-old MLA from Nadaun in Hamirpur district, was elected the the CLP leader and is a former chief of in the state.

An action plan has been drawn to ease the movement of passengers at Indira Gandhi International Airport here and reduce congestion. Officials said that a four-point action plan has been drawn up following discussions between Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and it is being worked upon as an immediate remedial measure. Under the action plan, the current 14 X-ray screening systems will be enhanced by two additional X-ray screening systems. This will take the total X-ray systems to 16. More manpower has been deployed in the ATRS (Automatic Tray Retrieval System).

is once again attempting to launch its premium service, a month after a previous attempt failed. The social media company said on Saturday it would let users buy subscriptions to Blue to get a blue checkmark and access special features starting Monday. The blue checkmark was originally given to companies, celebrities, government entities and journalists verified by the platform.