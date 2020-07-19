JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Latest News LIVE: 105 dead in Assam flood, over 2.7 million people affected

At least 2,678 villages are under water, the bulletin said, adding that 1,16,404 hectares of crop areas have been damaged by the deluge across the state

Topics
Today News | top news of the day | Assam floods

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Assam floods, Sarbananda Sonowal
Assam Chief Minsiter Sarbananda Sonowal visits Bagori range flood-hit Kaziranga National Park in Nagaonon Thursday.
Floods claimed three more lives taking the death toll to 105 in Assam, where the disaster has affected 2.7 million lakh people in 26 of the 33 districts and destroyed houses, crops, roads, and bridges at several places. Ninety animals have died in Kaziranga National Park this monsoon season.

At least 2,678 villages are submerged, the latest bulletin said, adding that 1,16,404 hectares of crop areas have been damaged by the deluge across the state. 

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police has arrested Sanjay Jain whose name had surfaced in a viral audio recording about horse-trading of legislators to "topple" the Congress government in the state. Meanwhile, dissident leader Sachin Pilot urged people to aid those affected by the floods in Assam and Bihar. He said, "I appeal to all Indians, to come together, join in the efforts to help support those affected in these extreme flood situations."

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh