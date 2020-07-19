- Latest News LIVE: 105 dead in Assam flood, over 2.7 million people affected
- Vikas Dubey's encounter gives SP, BSP, Congress ammo to attack Adityanath
- Ram Temple Trust invites PM Modi to lay foundation stone on Aug 3rd or 5th
- Parliament's Central Hall poses evacuation challenges, CPWD to SC
- Here's how you can be part of YouTube's global documentary of 2020 memories
- Govt scans investments by Chinese companies in India with PLA links
- India will have to pay huge price for govt's cowardly actions: Rahul Gandhi
- Andhra Governor seeks legal dept's advice on Bills for three capitals, CRDA
- Gehlot camp MLAs performing yoga, getting cooking tips at 5-star hotel
- India raises issue of Chinese buildup, construction along Depsang, DBO area
Latest News LIVE: 105 dead in Assam flood, over 2.7 million people affected
At least 2,678 villages are under water, the bulletin said, adding that 1,16,404 hectares of crop areas have been damaged by the deluge across the state
Topics
Today News | top news of the day | Assam floods
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Assam Chief Minsiter Sarbananda Sonowal visits Bagori range flood-hit Kaziranga National Park in Nagaonon Thursday.
Floods claimed three more lives taking the death toll to 105 in Assam, where the disaster has affected 2.7 million lakh people in 26 of the 33 districts and destroyed houses, crops, roads, and bridges at several places. Ninety animals have died in Kaziranga National Park this monsoon season.
At least 2,678 villages are submerged, the latest bulletin said, adding that 1,16,404 hectares of crop areas have been damaged by the deluge across the state.
The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police has arrested Sanjay Jain whose name had surfaced in a viral audio recording about horse-trading of legislators to "topple" the Congress government in the state. Meanwhile, dissident leader Sachin Pilot urged people to aid those affected by the floods in Assam and Bihar. He said, "I appeal to all Indians, to come together, join in the efforts to help support those affected in these extreme flood situations."
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day
or reload the browser
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More