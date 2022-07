Latest LIVE: 5G auction starts today; spectrum worth Rs 4.3 trn on offer

Major roads in parts of Central, East, Northeast Delhi and its bordering areas may face traffic snarls on Tuesday as kanwariyas would return to their native places through the national capital, police said. The traffic movement in Central Delhi is also likely to be affected due to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the National Herald newspaper-linked money-laundering case. The Kanwar yatra that kicked off on July 14, will conclude on July 26.

The spectrum auction will begin on Tuesday with four players, including and Bharti Airtel, set to bid for 72 GHz of radiowaves worth Rs 4.3 trillion on offer. The bidding process is scheduled to start on Tuesday from 10 am and go on till 6 pm. The number of days of auction will depend on the actual demand for radiowaves and strategy of individual bidders, sources in the Department of Telecom said.

