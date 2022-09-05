Latest news LIVE: At least 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings in Canada

At least 10 people were killed and 12 were injured in multiple stabbing incidents at multiple locations in Canada's Saskatchewan, police said. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a press conference on Sunday that they are looking for two suspects. Alert issued for the suspects in random stabbings has been expanded to three provinces, Xinhua news agency reported.

A boat carrying 55 people sank in the Ganga river near the Shahpur police station area in Bihar's Danapur on Sunday. According to an official, 10 people were reported missing and a search operation was launched to find the missing persons. All the persons on board hailed from the Daudpur area of Patna.

A mass shooting in Virginia on Sunday (local time) killed two people and wounded five more, including some students of Norfolk State University. Seven people were struck by gunfire overnight in Norfolk, Virginia, including several university students, officials said Sunday, reported CNN.