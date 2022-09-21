Latest LIVE: Over 90 airports to be carbon-neutral by 2024, says Scindia

Over 90 airports in the country will be carbon-neutral by 2024, while the number of airports will rise to 220 in the next five years, Aviation Minister said. Currently, the country has 141 airports, of which Kochi and Delhi airports are carbon-neutral, the minister said. "One of the first things that I did when I took over as the aviation minister was to put a carbon mapping profile of our airports. Two of our airports, Delhi and Kochi, are already carbon-neutral and India will have 92-93 carbon-neutral airports by 2024," Scindia said.

Russian-controlled regions of eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans to start voting this week to become integral parts of Russia. The concerted and quickening Kremlin-backed efforts to swallow up four regions could set the stage for Moscow to escalate the war following Ukrainian successes on the battlefield. The scheduling of referendums starting Friday in the Luhansk, Kherson, and partly Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions came after a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said the votes are needed and as Moscow is losing ground in the invasion it began nearly seven months ago.

Turkish President on Tuesday once again raked up the Kashmir issue during his address to world leaders at the high-level UN General Assembly session. "India and Pakistan, after having established their sovereignty and independence 75 years ago, they still haven't established peace and solidarity between one another. This is much unfortunate. We hope and pray that a fair and permanent peace and prosperity will be established in Kashmir," Erdogan, a close ally of Pakistan, said at the General Debate.