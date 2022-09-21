JUST IN

Govt extends exports of broken rice consignments in transit till Sept 30
UP CM writes to female legislators ahead of women-only session on Sept 22
Unification of Naga inhabited areas, separate flag non-negotiable: NSCN-IM
HC puts in abeyance CCPA order asking Amazon to recall pressure cookers
Turkish President Erdogan rakes up Kashmir issue during UNGA address
Movie buffs celebrate silver screen's return to Kashmir after 3 decades
Delhi: Generally cloudy sky, light rain likely in next 5 days, says IMD
Railways aims to run 75 Vande Bharat trains by August 15 next year
India starts debt-restructuring talks with Sri Lanka, vows support
Names of Dr Srinivas, Dr Behari sent for AIIMS Delhi top post: Report
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Latest LIVE: Over 90 airports to be carbon-neutral by 2024, says Scindia

From coronavirus cases in India to all other developments from across the glove, catch all the live news updates here

Topics
Today News | Airports in India | Jyotiraditya Scindia

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Tiny URL Print Add to My Page

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

MAY 27, 2022** New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia speaks during inauguration of Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022, India's biggest drone festival, at Delhi's Pragati Maidan. (PTI Photo)(
Over 90 airports in the country will be carbon-neutral by 2024, while the number of airports will rise to 220 in the next five years, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said. Currently, the country has 141 airports, of which Kochi and Delhi airports are carbon-neutral, the minister said. "One of the first things that I did when I took over as the aviation minister was to put a carbon mapping profile of our airports. Two of our airports, Delhi and Kochi, are already carbon-neutral and India will have 92-93 carbon-neutral airports by 2024," Scindia said.

Russian-controlled regions of eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans to start voting this week to become integral parts of Russia. The concerted and quickening Kremlin-backed efforts to swallow up four regions could set the stage for Moscow to escalate the war following Ukrainian successes on the battlefield. The scheduling of referendums starting Friday in the Luhansk, Kherson, and partly Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions came after a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said the votes are needed and as Moscow is losing ground in the invasion it began nearly seven months ago.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday once again raked up the Kashmir issue during his address to world leaders at the high-level UN General Assembly session. "India and Pakistan, after having established their sovereignty and independence 75 years ago, they still haven't established peace and solidarity between one another. This is much unfortunate. We hope and pray that a fair and permanent peace and prosperity will be established in Kashmir," Erdogan, a close ally of Pakistan, said at the General Debate.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
Read our full coverage on Today News

First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 06:57 IST