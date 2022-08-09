Latest LIVE: Biden concerned as China extends military drills around Taiwan

announced new military drills around on Monday, eliciting concern from U.S. President Joe Biden, a day after the scheduled end of Beijing's largest exercises to protest last week's visit to the island by U.S. House Speaker . China's Eastern Theatre Command said it would conduct joint drills focusing on anti-submarine and sea assault operations - confirming the fears of some security analysts and diplomats that Beijing would keep pressure on Taiwan's defences.

on Monday reported 1,005 cases and four fatalities, which took the tally in the state to 80,60,737 and the toll to 1,48,143, a health department official said. The addition to the tally was a drop from the 1,812 cases recorded on Sunday, though the fatalities had risen to four from one, he said. The recovery of 1,044 persons in the last 24 hours took the overall number of people discharged to 79,00,626, leaving the state with an active caseload of 11,968, he said.