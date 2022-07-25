Latest Live: Article 370 dawn of hope for J&K people, says Rajnath Singh

President-elect will take oath as the 15th on Monday. The swearing-in ceremony will take place in the Central Hall of Parliament, where she will be escorted by PM Narendra Modi, Vice-President, and Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Murmu, who is the first tribal woman to assume office, will be sworn in in the presence of the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.

Prime Minister will address a programme marking the 10th death anniversary of the late Harmohan Singh Yadav on Monday at 4. The Prime Minister's office informed that Harmohan Singh Yadav (18 October, 1921 - 25 July, 2012) was a towering figure and leader of the Yadav community.

Defence Minister on Sunday said the abrogation of has brought a new dawn of hope to the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. "India has become a strong and confident nation which is well-equipped to protect its people from anyone who tries to cast an evil eye," said during an event organised to commemorate 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' in Jammu.

External Affairs Minister will attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Foreign Ministers meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto in Uzbekistan. This is the first time, Bhutto will be meeting EAM Jaishankar face to face after the formation of the new coalition government of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) in Islamabad, led by Shehbaz Sharif.