JUST IN

SC to hear on September 13 BCCI's plea on tenure of its office bearers
Govt refuses to pay excess Kisan Rail subsidy, Rlys 'writes off' Rs 71 cr
Gyanvapi case: HC fixes Sept 28 as next date of hearing on maintainability
Andhra govt to procure over 500,000 tabs with Byju's content for students
Gyanvapi case: Plea for worship of Hindu idols maintainable, says court
SC to hear pleas challenging constitutional validity of CAA on Oct 31
No private jet, bus to service for world leaders at Queen's funeral: Report
Disengagement in Gogra-Hotsprings area going as per schedule: Army chief
Rajasthan to tap solar energy to fulfil electricity demand in agri sector
Govt working on developing electric highways, says Nitin Gadkari
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Latest news LIVE: SC to hear BCCI's plea on tenure of its office bearers

From coronavirus to BCCI's plea on tenure of its office bearers, catch the latest developments from across the globe here

Topics
Today News | BCCI | Supreme Court

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Tiny URL Print Add to My Page

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre
The Supreme Court on Monday said that it would hear on September 13, a plea of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seeking the court's permission to amend its constitution concerning the tenure of its office bearers including that of the President and Secretary.

Twitter Inc said on Monday payments made to a whistleblower did not breach any terms of its $44 billion buyout by Elon Musk, after the world's richest man made another attempt to scrap the deal. In a letter to Twitter on Friday, lawyers for Musk said Twitter's failure to seek his consent before paying $7.75 million to whistleblower Peiter Zatko and his lawyers violated the merger agreement, which restricts when Twitter could make such payments.

The Allahabad High Court on Monday fixed September 28 as the next date of hearing in a case pertaining to a petition filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid of Varanasi challenging the maintainability of an original suit filed in 1991 in the Varanasi district court. This came after the district court said it will continue to hear a petition seeking daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi Masjid, dismissing the mosque committee's argument that the case is not maintainable.ind

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
Read our full coverage on Today News

First Published: Tue, September 13 2022. 06:58 IST