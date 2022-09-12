Latest news LIVE: Court to announce order in Gyanvapi mosque case today

A district court will announce the order in the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri case. Ahead of District Judge AK Vishvesh's order in the communally sensitive matter, prohibitory orders were clamped and security was tightened in . Five women had filed the petition seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are said to be located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee has said the Gyanvapi mosque is a Waqf property and has questioned the maintainability of the plea. The case is being heard by the district court following an apex court order.

Addressing his first rally after quitting the party last month, on Sunday said he will not mislead the people over the issue of as only a government with a two-thirds majority in Parliament can ensure the restoration of the provision. "Azad knows what can and cannot be done. I or the party or three regional parties cannot give you back Article 370, neither can (TMC chief) Mamata Banerjee, or DMK or (NCP chief) Sharad Pawar," Azad said in Kashmir Valley. The former Union minister said he will not raise issues over which he has no control.

Thousands lined the route to catch a glimpse as Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, seen in public for the first time, made its journey on Sunday from Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire to arrive at the late monarch's official Scottish residence of Holyroodhouse Palace in the capital city of Edinburgh. It is the end of the first stage of what her eldest son, King Charles III, has described as his mother's "last great journey" ahead of her funeral in London on September 19.