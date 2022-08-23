JUST IN

Prophecy coming true, Amrapali case will not leave me soon: CJI-designate
Amid Sisodia row, Centre suspends two officers in Delhi excise policy case
SRK drops comment on son Aryan's Instagram post following year-long hiatus
DHFL bank fraud: Court denies bail to businessman in Rs 34,615-crore scam
15 Chinese nationals staying illegally in India detained by UP police
China announces plans to issue visas for stranded Indian students
Andhra CM meets Modi; seeks Rs 10,000-cr ad-hoc fund for Polavaram project
MSP panel forms 4 sub-groups even as farmers descend on Delhi again
SC seeks response from Gujarat govt on activist Teesta Setalvad's bail plea
West Bengal: Mamata hikes donation for Durga puja clubs by Rs 10k to Rs 60k
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Latest LIVE: Cong sends Rajeev Shukla to resolve issues with Anand Sharma

From the CBI's probe into Delhi Excise Policy to Covid news, catch all the live news updates from across the globe here

Topics
Today News | Anand Sharma | Congress

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Tiny URL Print Add to My Page

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma addresses a press conference, at AICC Office in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
The Congress sought to reach out to senior party leader Anand Sharma, who quit as chief of the Steering Committee for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections and resolve his grievances. State in charge Rajeev Shukla, whom Sharma blamed without taking his name, for ignoring him and leaving him out of party meetings, met party chief Sonia Gandhi on Monday evening and sources say he discussed affairs of the state and Sharma's resignation.

The high-powered panel constituted by the government on minimum support price (MSP) following the repeal of the farm laws, in its first meeting on Monday, formed four sub-groups to take up various issues and discussed matters even as thousands of farmers once again gathered in Delhi to press for their demand for legalising the MSP.

China on Monday announced plans to issue visas to hundreds of Indian students stranded at home for over two years due to Beijing's strict Covid restrictions, besides various categories of travel permits for Indians including business visas. As per the announcement, X1-Visa, will be issued to students who intend to go to China to pursue long-term study for higher academic education, including newly-enrolled students and students who return to China to resume their studies.

The central government suspended senior IAS officer, A Gopi Krishna, and DANICS officer Anand Kumar Tiwari in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, officials said. They were named in the FIR lodged by the CBI in the ongoing probe into Delhi's excise policy. The CBI has named 15 individuals, including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22.
 

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
Read our full coverage on Today News

First Published: Tue, August 23 2022. 07:10 IST