PM Modi condoles demise of renowned archaeologist Braj Basi Lal
India signs MoU with Gulf Cooperation Council to facilitate consultation
CBI to probe AAP govt for 'irregularities' in purchase of 1,000 buses
Lucknow hotel tragedy: UP CM Adityanath orders action against officials
Sree Narayana Guru's teachings panacea for hate: Kerala CM Vijayan
3 sharpshooters of Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang nabbed in northwest Delhi
People hinted at elevation as VP if stopped speaking against govt: Malik
Heavy traffic around India Gate before drone show at Kartavya Path
ED raids Kolkata-based gaming app operator, recovers over Rs 17 cr cash
Assam CM Sarma slams TRS over security breach during Hyderabad rally
Latest news live: India declares state mourning for Queen Elizabeth II

From coronavirus to Russia-Ukraine conflict, catch the latest developments from across the globe here

Today News | Coronavirus | Russia Ukraine Conflict

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Queen Elizabeth II
Sri Lanka will look to earn their sixth Asia Cup title while Pakistan will strive to end their long title gap in the continental tournament when the two teams clash in the final on Sunday. Both teams have squared off against each other in Asia Cup finals thrice and the islanders have won twice. Sri Lanka won in 1986 and 2014 while Pakistan won in 2000.

The Government of India has decalred one-day state mourning as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday at the age of 96. The national flag will be flown at half-mast on Sunday throughout India and there will be no official entertainment programme on that day, a statement issued by the government said on Friday.

After accessing the situation of flood-hit Pakistan, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday said that he has "never seen climate carnage" on such a scale, blaming wealthier countries for the devastation. "I have seen many humanitarian disasters in the world, but I have never seen climate carnage on the scale of the floods here in Pakistan," he said at a press conference in the port city of Karachi after witnessing the worst of the damage in southern Pakistan, ARY News reported. "I have simply no words to describe what I have seen today," the UN chief said.
 

First Published: Sun, September 11 2022. 08:38 IST