Latest News Live: India rings in 2021 with muted celebration, night curfews

No celebratory events, congregations and gatherings at public places were permitted and section 144 have been imposed in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Several cities were under night curfew on Thursday.
Latest News Live: People across India bid adieu to 2020 and welcomed the New Year 2021 with muted celebrations as night curfew has been imposed in the national capital till January 2 amid pandemic. No celebratory events, congregations and gatherings at public places were permitted and section 144 have been imposed in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Light House Projects and distribute PMAY (Urban) and ASHA-India awards at 11 am. 

Slamming the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for making "false promises" of giving jobs to 75 lakh youths in the country, the Trinamool Congress on Thursday called the saffron party as one of "cheats". The TMC credited itself of improving the condition of the tribals in West Bengal in the past 10 years that it has been in power and ensuring their democratic rights and representations.

