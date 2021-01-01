- Mandatory implementation of FASTag from today; hybrid lane open till Feb 15
- From 5G, Covid-19 vaccine to Tesla, the 10 things that will set 2021 apart
- Sacrilege at IIMA: Louis Kahn's architectural legacy is integral, symbiotic
- Data company puts PM Narendra Modi's net approval at 55 per cent
- House price index growth continues to moderate, shows RBI data
- On New Year's Eve, air quality 'very poor' in Ghaziabad, other NCR cities
- Farmers to ring in New Year at borders as leaders draw plans for next meet
- FASTag rollout: Hybrid lanes at NH toll plazas to operate till Feb 15
- China finishes track-laying work for rail line in Tibet close to Arunachal
- Cong wants special session, but yet to get time from guv to meet: Hooda
Latest News Live: India rings in 2021 with muted celebration, night curfews
No celebratory events, congregations and gatherings at public places were permitted and section 144 have been imposed in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune
Several cities were under night curfew on Thursday.
Latest News Live: People across India bid adieu to 2020 and welcomed the New Year 2021 with muted celebrations as night curfew has been imposed in the national capital till January 2 amid pandemic. No celebratory events, congregations and gatherings at public places were permitted and section 144 have been imposed in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Light House Projects and distribute PMAY (Urban) and ASHA-India awards at 11 am.
Slamming the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for making "false promises" of giving jobs to 75 lakh youths in the country, the Trinamool Congress on Thursday called the saffron party as one of "cheats". The TMC credited itself of improving the condition of the tribals in West Bengal in the past 10 years that it has been in power and ensuring their democratic rights and representations.
Follow livw updates here:
