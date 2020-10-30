JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Latest News LIVE: Macron vows to take new measures to fight terrorism

Voters said that the economy and jobs during the coronavirus pandemic are among the main parameters on which the voters would choose next US President

Topics
Donald Trump | Joe Biden | France

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives for day two of an EU summit in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: Reuters
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives for day two of an EU summit in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: Reuters

The situation remained tense across France as President Emmanuel Macron condemned the "Islamist terrorist attack" in Nice and vowed to take new measures to fight terrorism. "Tomorrow there will be a Defence Council (meeting), in which new measures will be taken," announced Macron when visiting Nice where a knife attacker killed three people at Notre-Dame basilica. 

US voters on Fridays said that the economy and jobs during the coronavirus pandemic are among the main parameters on which the voters would choose between President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden as the next US President in the November 3 elections. 

Facebook Inc warned of a tougher 2021 despite beating analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue as businesses adjusting to the global coronavirus pandemic continued to rely on the company's digital ad tools. The world's biggest social media company said in its outlook that it faced "a significant amount of uncertainty," citing impending privacy changes by Apple and a possible reversal in the pandemic-prompted shift to online commerce. 

Follow LIVE UPDATES Here

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh