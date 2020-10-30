- Kashmiri Pandit organisations welcome new land laws in Jammu & Kashmir
Latest News LIVE: Macron vows to take new measures to fight terrorism
Voters said that the economy and jobs during the coronavirus pandemic are among the main parameters on which the voters would choose next US President
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The situation remained tense across France as President Emmanuel Macron condemned the "Islamist terrorist attack" in Nice and vowed to take new measures to fight terrorism. "Tomorrow there will be a Defence Council (meeting), in which new measures will be taken," announced Macron when visiting Nice where a knife attacker killed three people at Notre-Dame basilica.
US voters on Fridays said that the economy and jobs during the coronavirus pandemic are among the main parameters on which the voters would choose between President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden as the next US President in the November 3 elections.
Facebook Inc warned of a tougher 2021 despite beating analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue as businesses adjusting to the global coronavirus pandemic continued to rely on the company's digital ad tools. The world's biggest social media company said in its outlook that it faced "a significant amount of uncertainty," citing impending privacy changes by Apple and a possible reversal in the pandemic-prompted shift to online commerce.
