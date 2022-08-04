Latest news LIVE: India logs 19,893 new Covid cases, 53 deaths in 24 hours

As many as 43 inmates of the district jail here tested positive for Covid-19, officials said. The samples of 425 prisoners were taken, out of which 43 have tested positive for Covid, district health officer Khagendra Singh said Wednesday. They have been kept in isolation in a separate barrack, he said. A camp to test the prisoners for hepatitis and other infections was held inside the jail premises from July 28-29, the officials said.

West Bengal Chief Minister is arriving here Thursday for a four-day visit during which she is likely to meet senior leaders and attend a Niti Aayog meeting on August 7, sources said. The chief, who is expected to land by this afternoon, will hold a meeting in the evening with her party MPs who have been in the forefront of protests against the government in the ongoing session. Also on the cards is a visit to the Central Hall of and a meeting with Opposition leaders, the sources said.