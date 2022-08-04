JUST IN

Latest news LIVE: India logs 19,893 new Covid cases, 53 deaths in 24 hours
Govt to move 'The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022' in Rajya Sabha
Security guard didn't try to stop Michigan school shooting: Attorney
Andhra Pradesh CM takes note of Anakapelle gas leak, orders safety audit
Zero tolerance towards malpractices in working of department: Punjab Min
World's largest floating solar power plant to be built in Madhya Pradesh
TMS Ep230: Startups, Adar Poonawalla, Indian rupee, Encumbrance Certificate
Maharashtra: NIA arrests 2 more accused in Umesh Kolhe murder case
India to host UNSC members for special meeting on counter-terrorism in Oct
Vaishnaw hopeful of getting data protection bill passed by Budget session
From coronavirus cases in India to the proceedings of the Parliament, catch all the latest developments from across the globe here

Coronavirus | Parliament

New Delhi 
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is arriving here Thursday for a four-day visit during which she is likely to meet senior leaders and attend a Niti Aayog meeting on August 7, sources said. The TMC chief, who is expected to land by this afternoon, will hold a meeting in the evening with her party MPs who have been in the forefront of protests against the government in the ongoing Parliament session. Also on the cards is a visit to the Central Hall of Parliament and a meeting with Opposition leaders, the sources said.

As many as 43 inmates of the district jail here tested positive for Covid-19, officials said. The samples of 425 prisoners were taken, out of which 43 have tested positive for Covid, district health officer Khagendra Singh said Wednesday. They have been kept in isolation in a separate barrack, he said. A camp to test the prisoners for hepatitis and other infections was held inside the jail premises from July 28-29, the officials said.



