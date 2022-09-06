JUST IN

Latest news LIVE: Nitish Kumar in Delhi meets Rahul; to meet Kejriwal today
Share of 'habitual offenders' among convicts lowest since 2016, shows data
Delhiites in favour of EV transition for delivery, e-commerce firms: Survey
Death toll from Pakistan floods rises to 1,325 with 11 more fatalities
Govt looks to make online world accountable through new laws: IT Minister
GoM on casinos, online gaming taxation may finalise report in 7-10 days
Will soon come up with new version of Data Protection Bill: IT Minister
Mistry death: Experts call for better enforcement of seat belt regulations
Maharashtra state bank employees union protests govt loan melas
14,500 schools to be upgraded under PM-SHRI scheme, says PM Modi
BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Rahul Gandhi with Nitish Kumar
Rahul Gandhi with Nitish Kumar.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday reached national capital Delhi and met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence as the meeting between the two went on for nearly an hour. During his two-day trip to the national capital, Kumar plans to meet various opposition leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Bihar CM will call on the President and the Vice President.

The government is working on a new version of the data protection bill and proposed Digital India law to make the online world more accountable, IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said. During the launch of the second batch of Cytrain Setu, Vaishnaw said the government will float a New Telecom Bill within a week. The minister said that a new version of the Data Protection Bill and proposed Digital India law is in the works.

At least 11 more people were killed in Pakistan in the last 24 hours due to catastrophic floods, taking the death toll to 1,325 in the country amidst efforts to minimise the losses by rescuing the people and providing them food and shelter. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said in its update that 12,703 people were also injured due to accidents related to floods, which were triggered by the monsoon rains.

Europe's largest nuclear plant was knocked off Ukraine's electricity grid Monday after its last transmission line was disconnected as a result of a fire caused by Russian shelling, the facility's operator said. Russian forces have kept up intensive shelling of the area around Zaporizhzhia in recent days, Energoatom said in a statement.

First Published: Tue, September 06 2022. 06:47 IST