Latest news live: Pegasus cloud over Parliament as monsoon session resumes
Congress party wants a parliamentary committee to investigate the Pegasus spyware scandal; government says allegations are baseless.
Monsoon session of Parliament | Lok Sabha | Rajya Sabha
IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 19, 2021.
The Pegasus spyware controversy will dominate Parliament when it resumes Thursday after a day’s break, as Opposition parties seek an investigation and the government defends itself.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, former election commissioner Ashok Lavasa and two union ministers were among Indian citizens potentially targeted by the Israeli phone hacking software, an international media investigation reported Monday, sparking a political storm in Parliament on the first day of its monsoon session.
Information technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who defended the government in Parliament Monday hours before he was named a potential spying target, and Prahlad Singh Patel, minister of state for Jal Shakti, were government figures spied upon, according to The Wire website.
