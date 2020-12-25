- Kisan Sena warns of bigger protest if Centre repeals new farm laws
- Centre writes to protesting farmers, invites them for talks again
- Rajasthan guv asks agri universities to work for development of farmers
- Former CEO of rating agency BARC arrested in alleged TRP scam
- ISRO puts out data on Chandrayaan-2 mission, indicates good performance
- Give more time for fuel stickers, HSRP before fining: Delhi HC to AAP govt
- Delhi Metro: PM Modi to flag off country's first driverless train on Dec 28
- Govt sends fresh invite to farmers for talks, says MSP demand not on agenda
- FASTag to be mandatory for vehicles from January 1: Nitin Gadkari
- Air quality 'severe' in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad for third day in a row
Latest News LIVE: People celebrate virus marred Christmas globally
Pope Francis said that If the pandemic has forced us to be more distant, Jesus, in the crib, shows us the way of tenderness to be close to each other, to be human. Stay tuned for more live news.
West Bengal Assembly polls | Christmas | Coronavirus
A man dressed as Santa Claus distributes face masks as part of an awareness campaign against the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, at a traffic junction in Ahmedabad on Friday.
Latest News LIVE updates: The BJP will fight till the democratic rights of the people of Bengal are restored, the party's state president Dilip Ghosh said. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was not invited to the centenary celebrations of Visva Bharati by the authorities of the central university.
The European Parliament said it will analyse the post-Brexit trade deal clinched by the EU and Britain in detail before deciding whether to approve the agreement in the new year. The two sides reached the deal just seven days before Britain exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs in its most significant global shift since the loss of empire.
Marking Christmas celebrations, Pope Francis said "Christmas is the feast of God's love for us: the divine love that inspires, directs and corrects change, and defeats the human fear of leaving "safety" to cast us back onto the "mystery". He had earlier said that If the pandemic has forced us to be more distant, Jesus, in the crib, shows us the way of tenderness to be close to each other, to be human.
