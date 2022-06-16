Latest news live: Himachal CM reviews preparations ahead of PM Modi visit

The Russian military said it used long-range missiles Wednesday to destroy a depot in the western Lviv region of Ukraine where ammunition for NATO-supplied weapons was stored, and the governor of a key eastern city acknowledged that Russian forces are advancing in heavy fighting. The battle for Sievierodonetsk in Ukraine's eastern Donbas area has become the focus of Russia's offensive in recent weeks. Russia-backed separatists accused Ukrainian forces of sabotaging an evacuation of civilians from the city's besieged Azot chemical plant, where about 500 civilians and an unknown number of Ukrainian fighters are believed to be sheltering from missile attacks. It wasn't possible to verify that claim.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday reviewed the preparations for the two-day visit of Prime Minister scheduled for June 16 in Dharamshala. The Chief Minister presided over the review meeting and directed the concerned authorities to ensure proper arrangements as per protocol. Jai Ram also reviews the preparations for the roadshow. He said that various cultural folk groups will be present at the venue of the roadshow in their traditional attires and with musical instruments.Mumbai on Wednesday reported 2,293 new Covid-19 cases, up by 569 from a day ago and the highest daily count registered since January 23, while one more patient succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said. With these additions, the tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 10,85,882, while the death toll increased to 19,576, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin.