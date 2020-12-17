- Farmer protests LIVE: Deadlock continues as agitation enters Day 22
- India slips a spot in UN's human development index, ranks at 131 now
- 'Farm talks are bound to fail': Supreme Court proposes forming panel
- World Bank approves 4 development projects in India worth $800 mn
- 'Time waste': Rahul Gandhi walks out of defence panel meet in protest
- Unable to bear 'farmers' plight', Sikh cleric shoots himself dead
- Icy winds sweep Delhi, 'cold wave' predicted to last two days: IMD
- Release October salary of doctors in two weeks: HC to North and East MCD
- Anti-Indian, feudalistic force behind farmers' stir: Dharmendra Pradhan
- Didn't get medical treatment for toothache in jail: Umar Khalid tells court
Latest News LIVE: PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina to bold virtual bilateral meet
Latest News LIVE: The summit is being held a day after India marks Vijay Divas, celebrating victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh
Topics
top news of the day | Today News | Narendra Modi
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lighting the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal at the National War Memorial, on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Latest News live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina will hold a virtual summit on Thursday to discuss the spectrum of the bilateral relationship, including further strengthening cooperation in the post-Covid-19 era. The summit is being held a day after India marks Vijay Divas, celebrating victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.
Rebel Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday resigned as an MLA intensifying speculations about his switching over to the BJP and setting churnings in the party as several disgruntled lawmakers rallied behind him.
A day after Biden's own organising committee announced that the swearing-in would take place on January 20 outside the Capitol Building, the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies announced that permitted attendance at the event will be drastically reduced due to Covid-19 precautions. Instead of the usual 2,00,000 tickets distributed to members of Congress and passed out to their constituents, organizers will allow just over 1,000 tickets one for each of the 535 members of Congress and one guest each.
Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh