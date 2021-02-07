- Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui released from Indore central jail
- LIVE: PM Modi to launch infrastructure projects in Bengal, Assam today
- Rahul Gandhi to visit Rajasthan to meet protesting farmers: Maken
- Despite SC bail order, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui still in jail
- 295 roads closed, 639 electricity lines disrupted in HP due to snowfall
- Farmers protest LIVE: Rakesh Tikait calls on farmers for tractor revolution
- 'Exercise caution' when commenting on farmers' protest: Pawar to Tendulkar
- US soldiers reach Rajasthan for joint Indo-US military exercise
- Arrest of top Lashkar-e-Mustafa terrorist major success for J-K police
- Protesting farmer unions ready for talks only if farm laws are repealed
LIVE: PM Modi to launch infrastructure projects in Bengal, Assam today
Latest News LIVE updates: PM Narendra Modi will be visiting Assam and West Bengal on Sunday to launch several infrastructure projects
Topics
Today News | top news of the day | Narendra Modi
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Latest News LIVE updates: Preparations are underway in the Haldia area of Purba Medinipur district in West Bengal to Welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is scheduled to visit the state on Sunday. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of key infrastructure projects in Haldia.
The Prime Minister is also scheduled to visit Assam to launch several infrastructure projects. PM will lay the foundation stone of two hospitals and launch 'Asom Mala', a programme for state highways and major district roads at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district of Assam.
The Prime Minister is also scheduled to visit Assam to launch several infrastructure projects. PM will lay the foundation stone of two hospitals and launch 'Asom Mala', a programme for state highways and major district roads at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district of Assam.
In a tweet in Bengali and English, PM Modi on Saturday said, "Tomorrow evening, I would be in Haldia, West Bengal. At a programme there, will dedicate to the nation the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) import terminal built by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). Will also dedicate to the nation Dobhi-Durgapur Natural Gas Pipeline section of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project."
Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Madanapalle in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district today to inaugurate a yoga hall at a spiritual centre, along with a school.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates on latest news
Stay tuned for LIVE updates on latest news
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More