Latest news LIVE: PM Modi to visit poll-bound Meghalaya, Tripura today

Prime Minister will visit and on Sunday and unveil projects worth over Rs 6,800 crore. The projects encompass a wide array of sectors including housing, road, agriculture, telecom, IT, tourism, and hospitality. In Shillong, the Prime Minister will participate in the golden jubilee celebration of the North Eastern Council. The Council was formally inaugurated on November 7, 1972.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated on Saturday that the central and state governments will now concentrate on efforts to broaden the Goods and Services Tax (GST) base, indicating that this would be a major strategy in keeping revenue collections at a robust level. After the GST Council's Saturday virtual meeting, Sitharaman addressed the media. In response to a query about how to maintain revenue growth in the wake of a normalising economic growth rate, the minister noted that many members of the GST Council believe that the tax base needs to be expanded even further. This includes increasing the number of GST-registered organisations.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the government is working and committed to increasing the defence production target from current $12 billion to $22 billion by 2025. "You (industry) can imagine, with this kind of growth, how many opportunities will be available for the Indian industry," the Defence Minister said while addressing FICCI's 95th Annual Convention & AGM. He further underlined that to increase the participation of domestic industry, the government has reserved a certain portion of defence capital acquisition for domestic procurement.