JUST IN

ICAI can initiate suo moto cases against CAs in Nirav Modi case: Delhi HC
Ayodhya to soon have uniform colour codes for various establishments
Dubai-bound Air India flight from Hyderabad diverted after technical glitch
'Avatar: The Way of Water' makes box office record on day 1 in India
Traders boycott Chinese goods, CTI asks Piyush Goyal to amend import policy
Delhi govt approves project to upgrade Ghonda sewer pumping station
Drugs, illicit liquor spreading roots across national capital: Survey
Indian Army remains prepared for all military contingencies: Govt
Protesters refuse to stop demonstration in front of ethanol plant in Punjab
ISKCON training centre gutted in Bengal's Birbhum; arson suspected
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Latest news LIVE: PM Modi to visit poll-bound Meghalaya, Tripura today

Catch all the latest news from around the world here

Topics
Today News | Narendra Modi | Tripura

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Tiny URL Print Add to My Page

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 9th World Ayurveda Congress, in Goa, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Meghalaya and Tripura on Sunday and unveil projects worth over Rs 6,800 crore. The projects encompass a wide array of sectors including housing, road, agriculture, telecom, IT, tourism, and hospitality. In Shillong, the Prime Minister will participate in the golden jubilee celebration of the North Eastern Council. The Council was formally inaugurated on November 7, 1972.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated on Saturday that the central and state governments will now concentrate on efforts to broaden the Goods and Services Tax (GST) base, indicating that this would be a major strategy in keeping revenue collections at a robust level. After the GST Council's Saturday virtual meeting, Sitharaman addressed the media. In response to a query about how to maintain revenue growth in the wake of a normalising economic growth rate, the minister noted that many members of the GST Council believe that the tax base needs to be expanded even further. This includes increasing the number of GST-registered organisations. 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the government is working and committed to increasing the defence production target from current $12 billion to $22 billion by 2025. "You (industry) can imagine, with this kind of growth, how many opportunities will be available for the Indian industry," the Defence Minister said while addressing FICCI's 95th Annual Convention & AGM. He further underlined that to increase the participation of domestic industry, the government has reserved a certain portion of defence capital acquisition for domestic procurement.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
Read our full coverage on Today News

First Published: Sun, December 18 2022. 08:25 IST