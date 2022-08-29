JUST IN

Here's the data on India's 'missing baby girls' and the likely consequences
As twin towers go down, Twitter explodes with memes and 'demolition' humour
Twin towers demolition: No damage to adjacent buildings, say officials
Watch: Controlled explosions bring down Noida's twin towers in seconds
Words and actions of PM never match: Rahul on PM Modi's Khadi pitch
Goa govt ready to hand over Sonali Phogat case to CBI, if required: Sawant
West's criticism of India for Russian oil imports double standards: Russia
Digital India boosting connectivity, numbers of digital entrepreneurs: PM
Internal finishing work of new Parliament in progress: Tata Projects CEO
Supertech demolition: Things to know about bringing down concrete colossus
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Latest news LIVE: RIL to hold 45th AGM, major announcements expected

From Reliance Industries 45th Annual General Meeting to Covid updates, catch all the latest news here

Topics
Today News | Reliance Industries | Congress

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Tiny URL Print Add to My Page

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Reliance Industries
Reliance Industries
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries (RIL) will hold its 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) via video conferencing today at 2 pm on Monday, August 29. The AGM will see some key announcements, including the group's 5G rollout timeline and the launch of its JioPhone 5G. The future roadmap of some key businesses, such as retail, telecom and new energy, is also expected at the AGM. At last year's AGM, Ambani had launched the JioPhone Next, its first smartphone. The company had also laid out is new-energy blueprint with a Rs 75,000-crore investment over three years.

At least four people were killed and two people were injured on Sunday morning (local time) after a man set fire to a building and then shot at people fleeing in Houston, according to city Police chief Troy Finner. Among the four killed was the suspect, said the police chief, CNN reported. The suspect was later killed by a Houston police officer. 

The Congress party on Sunday announced that the election for its president would be held on October 17, asserting that it is the only party in the country which follows such a democratic exercise. The result will be declared on October 19. If only one candidate is left in the fray after the withdrawal of nominations, the winner will be declared on October 8 itself, the party's Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry said after a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
Read our full coverage on Today News

First Published: Mon, August 29 2022. 07:50 IST